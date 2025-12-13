Tommy Robinson to hold Unite the Kingdom ‘Christmas service’ as police brace for protests – live
Met confirms increased police presence in central London as multiple demonstrations planned including counter-protest
The Metropolitan Police has said there will be an increased police presence in central London as Tommy Robinson’s supporters gather for a ‘Unite the Kingdom’ event in London, described as a Christmas Carol service.
The gathering is due to take place in Whitehall on Saturday, while police brace for a number of demonstrations – including a counter-protest organised by Stand Up To Racism.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed extra officers will be on duty as the force deals with the events against a backdrop of an already very busy Christmas period.
Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has invited his supporters to attend the ‘Putting the Christ back into Christmas’ service from 2pm outside Downing Street, with music and readings planned later.
He wrote on X that the event is“not a political protest” and is instead a “celebration” – but the gathering has still faced criticism from bishops in the Church of England.
Bishops at the Diocese of Southwark said they are “gravely concerned” about the use of Christian symbols to “justify racism and anti-migrant rhetoric” ahead of the planned event.
Writing for The Independent, Right Reverend David Walker, the Bishop of Manchester, also hit out at fake claims that “Christmas has been cancelled” and criticised those seeking to politicise Christianity.
Bishops express concerns ahead of Robinson's 'carol service'
Bishops at the Diocese of Southwark have said they are “gravely concerned” about the use of Christian symbols to “justify racism and anti-migrant rhetoric” ahead of a planned Tommy Robinson carol service in central London.
In a statement, they said that Christ has always been at the heart of Christmas, adding: “And those who claim him need to be serious about what he stands for.
“The authenticity of a person’s faith may be judged by their actions.”
They said that at the heart of the Christian faith is the belief that God created all people and that he loves everyone.
The statement continued: “Any co-opting or corrupting of the Christian faith to exclude others is unacceptable, and we are gravely concerned about the use of Christian symbols and rhetoric to apparently justify racism and anti-migrant rhetoric.
“We understand that there are many who may be swept up in movements like this who don’t necessarily buy in wholesale to what is being said.
“We would encourage them to think again, to consider what kind of world they want to be a part of – and to choose compassion and understanding over hostility and conflict.”
They added: “We are proud of our nation and our communities – and we know that we are better than this.”
Robinson holds 'Unite the Kingdom' event described as Christmas service
Tommy Robinson is holding a ‘Unite the Kingdom’ event described as a Christmas Carol service in Whitehall.
The “Putting the Christ back into Christmas” service takes place from 2pm outside Downing Street, with music and readings from 3pm.
Organisers say it will be a peaceful and festive gathering and is not a political protest, featuring live music and opera singers.
