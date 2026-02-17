Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Topshop returns to the high street – here’s where

Why Topshop still has so much power over us
  • Topshop is set to make a major return to UK high streets, opening in all 32 John Lewis department stores from Tuesday.
  • This reintroduction marks a significant comeback for the fashion brand, which disappeared from physical retail after its former owner, Arcadia Group, collapsed in 2021.
  • The move is part of John Lewis's strategic expansion of new brands for the spring/summer season, underpinned by the retailer's substantial £800 million long-term investment.
  • The launch will feature 130 of Topshop's "most in-demand pieces," including its signature denim, with Topman also available in seven John Lewis stores.
  • Both Michelle Wilson of Topshop and Peter Ruis of John Lewis highlighted the partnership as a key step in making the brand more accessible and accelerating John Lewis's fashion ambition.
