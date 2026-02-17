Mapped: Topshop returns to the high street – here’s where you can find the iconic brand
The popular fashion brand will appear in all John Lewis department stores from Tuesday
Topshop is set to make a major return to UK high streets this week.
The popular fashion brand will open in all 32 of John Lewis’ department stores from Tuesday.
The move marks a notable comeback for Topshop, which, alongside its sister brand Topman, disappeared from physical retail spaces after its former owner Arcadia Group collapsed into administration in 2021, leading to the closure of its final standalone stores.
This reintroduction forms part of John Lewis’s strategic expansion of new brands for the upcoming spring/summer season, underpinned by the retailer’s substantial £800 million long-term investment across its store portfolio.
The partnership between the historic department store and Topshop was initially confirmed last year, beginning with successful pop-up installations in several John Lewis locations.
The brand was snapped up by current owner Asos who sold Topshop products online.
However, last year the brand returned to physical retail again with a launch in London department store Liberty before revealing its tie-up with John Lewis weeks later.
Topshop will be available across John Lewis’s 32 shops, with Topman available in seven of its stores.
The launch will cover a collection of 130 of Topshop’s “most in-demand pieces” including their signature denim items.
Topshop and Topman products will also be available across John Lewis’s online platforms as part of the launch.
Michelle Wilson, managing director of Topshop, said: “Today is about making it easier for customers to access the Topshop and Topman pieces they love.
“From our cult denim to new‑season footwear, you can see it, feel it and take it home the same day.
“Partnering with John Lewis brings Topshop back to high streets across the UK with the level of service our customers expect.”
The move is coinciding with London Fashion Week and will be followed by a “takeover” of Piccadilly Circus in London and activations elsewhere across the UK.
The launch comes amid efforts from the department store chain to drive its growth as it continues with a major transformation plan under boss Peter Ruis.
He said the brand, which is part of the John Lewis Partnership with supermarket chain Waitrose, is investing into its fashion offer to help drive its current strategy.
Mr Ruis, managing director of John Lewis, said: “This moment marks a significant acceleration of our fashion ambition at John Lewis.
“To be the exclusive home of an iconic brand like Topshop, sat alongside other exciting new brands, signals our commitment to be the definitive style authority on the British high street.”
John Lewis has said it is also introducing 14 new fashion, jewellery and accessory labels ahead of this season amid efforts to expand its fashion offer.
It also follows a major redesign of the fashion floors at the retailer’s Oxford Street flagship shop.
Topshop products will be available at the following John Lewis stores:
- Glasgow, Scotland
- Edinburgh, Scotland
- Newcastle
- Leeds
- Liverpool
- Trafford, Manchester
- Cheadle, Manchester
- Cardiff, Wales
- Nottingham, Nottinghamshire
- Leicester, Leicestershire
- Solihull, West Midlands
- Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
- Norwich, Norfolk
- Cambridge, Cambridgeshire
- Welwyn, Hertfordshire
- Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire
- Chelmsford, Essex
- Cribbs Causeway, Bristol
- Exeter, Devon
- Oxford, Oxfordshire
- High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire
- Reading, Berkshire
- Bluewater Kent
- Horsham, West Sussex
- Southampton, Hampshire
- Brent Cross, London
- Stratford, London
- Canary Wharf, London
- Oxford Street, London
- Peter Jones, London
- White City, London
- Kingston, London
