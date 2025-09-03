Topshop to return to British high streets in John Lewis stores

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Lewis is to bring the Topshop brand back to high streets across the UK as it partners with the fashion brand in a bid to attract more young people to its stores.

Topshop and Topman clothes will be sold in John Lewis shops nationwide from February next year as part of a new partnership between the firms.

It comes amid efforts from the department store chain to drive its growth as it continues with a major transformation plan under boss Peter Ruis.

He said the brand, which is part of the John Lewis Partnership with supermarket chain Waitrose, is “very optimistic” ahead of the key Christmas period.

John Lewis is investing significantly in its fashion business as part of its strategy.

On Wednesday, John Lewis confirmed that it will start selling Topshop products in 32 of its stores across the UK next year, with Topman products launching in six sites.

Topshop products will be available in 32 John Lewis stores in 2026

It comes weeks after Topshop, which shut all its high street stores in 2021 after parent firm Arcadia tumbled into administration, returned to physical stores with products in Liberty in central London.

However, the latest move will mark the first time customers across the UK will be able to see the brand in stores again after four years under the ownership of online fashion giant Asos.

Mr Ruis, managing director of John Lewis, said: “We think this is something people will queue outside the door for.

“We have younger customers, beauty is a classic example of that, and John Lewis is multi-generational, but I think it will bring in more.

“It will bring more of those ‘family day out’ shoppers and as the only place to go for it, we will hopefully be driving customers who don’t always come through the door, across all age groups.”

Michelle Wilson, managing director of Topshop, said: “The conversations we’ve had with customers around the relaunch is that people are desperate to see Topshop back in stores, so we do think we will bring customers into John Lewis that might not have come in before.”

Topshop products will be available at the following John Lewis stores: