Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Major incident declared after train derailment in Cumbria

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander (PA Wire)
  • Emergency services have rushed to a train derailment near Shap in Cumbria.
  • All railway lines between Penrith North Lakes and Oxenholme Lake District are blocked due to the incident.
  • Avanti West Coast has advised customers not to travel north of Preston today.
  • The North West Ambulance Service has dispatched resources to the scene and is assessing the situation to provide medical help.
  • Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said a major incident had been declared.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in