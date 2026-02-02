Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Important turning point reached in nationalisation of UK trains

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander boards the first operational renationalised train service at Waterloo station in central London
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander boards the first operational renationalised train service at Waterloo station in central London (PA Wire)
  • London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway, franchises of West Midlands Trains, were transferred into public ownership on Sunday.
  • The nationalisation marks the halfway point in the establishment of Great British Railways, with half of all future railway journeys now operating under public control.
  • The Department for Transport said that Great British Railways aims to create an integrated rail network, promising reliable, safe, and more affordable journeys for passengers.
  • Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander welcomed the move, saying that services are now publicly owned and run with passengers' interests at heart.
  • Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands, praised the decision, highlighting the opportunity to improve services and create a truly integrated public transport system.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in