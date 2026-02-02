Two more rail operators have been transferred to public ownership

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two more train companies have come under public ownership, bringing the country one step closer to the complete launch of Great British Railways.

London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway, both franchises of West Midlands Trains (WMT), are the latest operators to be transferred into public ownership, making the move on Sunday, 1 February.

The transfer marked the halfway point in the creation of Great British Railways, a nationalised body that will replace the system of mostly private train firms running on public infrastructure, as half of all railway journeys that the new body will be responsible for are now running publicly.

There are now multiple lines under public ownership, including the London Northwestern Railway’s services between Liverpool and Birmingham and the West Coast Main Line to and from London Euston.

The other service, West Midlands Railway, serves destinations across the West Midlands via Birmingham New Street and Birmingham Snow Hill.

WMT is the fourth operator to enter public ownership, following c2c, South Western Railways and Greater Anglia.

The Department for Transport said that Great British Railways will create an integrated rail network “that passengers can rely on and be proud of” and promises reliable, safe and more affordable journeys.

Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, said ahead of the transfer that “thousands of passengers who travel with London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway will be using services that are owned by the public and run with their interests at heart.

“We’re working hard to reform a fragmented system and deliver a reliable railway that regenerates communities, rebuilds the trust of its passengers and delivers the high standards they rightly expect.”

Richard Parker, mayor of the West Midlands, has welcomed the move of the region’s rail network to public ownership.

He said: “For too long, passengers have had to put up with unreliable and overcrowded trains and a confusing ticket system run by companies that put profit before people.”

Mr Parker says the government is delivering on its pledge to take public ownership and” fix our broken railways”, adding that he will be working closely with ministers to improve services.

“And with my plans to take back control of our buses making good progress, we have an opportunity to create a truly integrated public transport system offering smooth, reliable and affordable journeys, whether passengers are travelling by train, bus or tram,” the mayor added.

West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) is set to buy operator National Express's existing fleet of buses as part of a franchising system that will return bus fares, timetables and routes back into public control.

