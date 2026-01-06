Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Major airport hit with mass cancellations due to snow and ice

Schipol airport, Amsterdam
Schipol airport, Amsterdam (Simon Calder)
  • Amsterdam Schiphol Airport has faced a fifth consecutive day of mass flight cancellations, affecting approximately one-third of a million passengers, primarily due to severe snow and ice.
  • The Met Office has issued amber and yellow weather warnings for snow and ice across almost the entire UK, contributing to widespread travel disruption.
  • UK rail services are severely affected, with the Elizabeth line, Heathrow Express, and Great Western Railway experiencing significant disruption west of London Paddington due to damaged overhead electric wires.
  • The East Coast Main Line is experiencing major delays and cancellations between Edinburgh, Leeds, and London King's Cross, caused by a broken rail and adverse weather, with LNER advising passengers to defer travel.
  • Road networks across northern Scotland, Wales, and parts of England are also impacted by heavy snow, ice, and incidents like fallen trees and overturned vehicles, leading to closures and hazardous conditions.
