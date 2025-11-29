Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Treasury accused of giving ‘deliberately false and misleading’ pre-Budget briefings

UK budget 2025: Key things you need to know
  • The Treasury has been accused of giving "deliberately false and misleading" briefings about a £20 billion fiscal "black hole" ahead of the recent Budget.
  • The Scottish National Party (SNP) has urged the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to investigate these claims, suggesting potential "market manipulation" by Chancellor Rachel Reeves.
  • Ms Reeves had previously indicated a significant shortfall, linking poor productivity growth to the need for tax rises.
  • However, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) disclosed it had informed the Chancellor in September that the fiscal gap was likely smaller than initially anticipated.
  • SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn described the Budget as "built on a lie" and highlighted the alleged briefings' impact on financial markets and interest rates.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in