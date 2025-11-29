Calls to investigate claims Treasury misled the public

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The City watchdog is facing calls to investigate whether the Treasury misled the public regarding the scale of the fiscal challenge ahead of this week’s Budget.

The Scottish National Party (SNP) has urged the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to examine claims of "deliberately false and misleading" briefings concerning a purported £20 billion "black hole" in the public finances.

This demand comes amid a growing controversy surrounding pre-Budget speculation that the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, was grappling with a significant shortfall in her spending plans, partly attributed to downgraded productivity forecasts.

Ms Reeves herself fuelled this speculation in a speech on November 4, suggesting that poor productivity growth would necessitate tax rises due to its "consequences for the public finances."

Rachel Reeves gave briefings prior to the Budget earlier this week ( Getty Images )

Warnings had indicated a potential £20 billion gap. However, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) revealed on Friday that it had informed the Chancellor as early as September 17 that the fiscal gap was likely smaller than initially anticipated.

This disclosure has prompted opposition figures, including Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, to accuse Ms Reeves of misleading the public. Downing Street has denied these claims, stating that Ms Reeves "talked about the challenges the country was facing."

In his letter to the FCA, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn accused the Treasury of briefing about a "fake" £20 billion black hole and questioned whether Ms Reeves’s November 4 speech amounted to "market manipulation."

He stated: "That intervention from the Chancellor, alongside the briefings on the need to fill the non-existent £20 billion Treasury black hole, had a significant impact on the financial markets, on business investment decisions, on foreign exchange rates and will likely have fed into the Bank of England decision-making around interest rates which took place two days after her speech."

Describing the Budget as "built on a lie”, Mr Flynn called for an "immediate investigation into the accusations of false and deeply misleading Budget briefings emanating from a UK Treasury led by the Chancellor Rachel Reeves."

The FCA declined to comment on Mr Flynn’s letter, and the Treasury has been contacted for comment.