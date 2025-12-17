Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What time is Trump set to address the nation and what will he say?

Billionaire urges Trump to run for president in 2028 claiming it's 'legal'
  • Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver an "ADDRESS TO THE NATION" from the White House this evening at 9 pm EST.
  • The president announced the address on social media, claiming that "THE BEST IS YET TO COME."
  • White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated the prime-time broadcast will offer insight into Trump's plans for the upcoming year.
  • Leavitt also indicated the address would highlight his "historic accomplishments" over the past year.
  • The broadcast is expected to tease new policies for the new year, according to Leavitt.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in