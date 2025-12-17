Trump to deliver prime time address after ramping up Venezuela tensions with oil tanker blockade: Latest
Donald Trump will address the nation at 9 pm, with Karoline Leavitt claiming he will discuss his ‘historic accomplishments over the past year’
Donald Trump will give an “ADDRESS TO THE NATION” from the White House this evening, according to an enthusiastic social media post from the president.
Trump did not elaborate on the topic of the address, but claimed that the “BEST IS YET TO COME” in the post.
Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, told reporters that the prime-time broadcast will give an insight into the president’s plans for next year. It will also give him a chance to speak about his successes.
"The best is truly yet to come, as he often says, and so he’ll be addressing the country about all of his historic accomplishments over the past year and maybe teasing some policy that will be coming in the new year, as well as we head into this Christmas season," she told reporters, according to NBC News.
The news comes after Trump called for a complete blockade of Venezuelan oil, in a massive escalation of tensions. Meanwhile, the military has continued its unprecedented build-up in the Caribbean, heightening fears of a U.S. strike on Venezuelan soil.
Watch: MTG blasts Trump for his comments on Rob Reiner's death
Marjorie Taylor Greene has slammed Donald Trump in their latest verbal spat since their political break-up.
Greene has branded his comments about the death of Rob Reiner as “classless” and “below the office of the President of the United States.”
The president claimed that Reiner was murdered because of “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” despite the director’s son, Nick, being arrested and charged for the crime.
US strikes more alleged drug boats from Venezuela
The United States Military killed eight people in strikes on alleged drug boats on Monday, in an attack ordered by Pete Hegseth.
“On 15 December at the direction of @SecWar Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted lethal kinetic strikes on three vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations in international waters,” U.S Southern Command confirmed on X.
That has raised the number of people killed by the U.S. in bombing raids on the boats to 95. The attacks began in September and have become increasingly controversial as critics question their legality.
Trump scrambles to defend his Chief of Staff following Vanity Fair article
Donald Trump has rushed to Susie Wiles’ defence, after her interview with Vanity Fair set the internet ablaze.
Wiles, the White House Chief of Staff, claimed that the president had the personality of an ‘alcoholic’ and that Elon Musk had been ‘microdosing’ drugs.
She also claimed that Musk was using ketamine and that JD Vance was a conspiracy theorist.
However, Trump told the New York Post that Wiles is “fantastic,” despite the scandal.
The Vanity Fair interview was unexpected, given Wiles’ reputation for being extremely private.
She is often referred to as the “Ice Maiden” for her role in ruthlessly driving Donald Trump’s campaign.
Trump orders 'complete' blockade of Venezuelan oil
Donald Trump has called for a “total and complete blockade” of oil tankers from Venezuela, ramping up tensions with the South American petrostate.
Last week, U.S. troops seized a tanker with the president claiming on Truth Social that Venezuelan President Maduro is using oil to fund his alleged “drug terrorism, human trafficking, murder and kidnapping.”
“Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America,” Trump wrote. “It will only get bigger, and the shock to them will be like nothing they have ever seen before — Until such time as they return to the United States of America all of the Oil, Land, and other Assets that they previously stole from us.”
It is unknown what land or oil has been stolen by Venezuela.
Watch: Trump claims fentanyl is 'weapon of mass destruction' amid feud with Venezuela over alleged drug boats
Donald Trump has classified fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction, claiming that “two hundred thousand, three hundred thousand” die every year from the drug.
He has long claimed that fentanyl has entered the United States via drug boats from Venezuela.
That idea has formed the basis of Pete Hegseth’s strikes on the alleged drug boats, although the former Fox & Friends host has now been accused by critics of committing a war crime.
