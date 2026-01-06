Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gunfire heard near Venezuelan presidential palace

Venezuelan interim president condemns kidnapping of Maduro as she's sworn in
  • Gunfire rang out near the Venezuelan presidential palace in the capital city of Caracas, Monday night, with videos showing lights from drones and anti-aircraft fire, CNN reported.
  • Top officials from the Trump administration, including Attorney General Pam Bondi, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, briefed Congressional leaders on the operation that resulted in Nicolas Maduro’s capture.
  • Republican Senator Chuck Grassley and Democratic Senator Dick Durbin issued a joint statement, asserting there was no legitimate reason to exclude them from the closed-door meeting.
  • Lawmakers have expressed concern over not being informed of the large-scale military operation, while Trump defended the move, saying “Congress has a tendency to leak.”
  • The briefing took place hours after Maduro and Flores pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking and weapons charges in a Manhattan federal court, with Maduro claiming he was captured by the U.S.
