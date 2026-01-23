Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Minister shares video of Nato troops fighting in Afghanistan war after ‘ridiculous’ Trump claim

Al Carns shares video of Nato troops fighting in Afghanistan war
  • Armed forces minister Al Carns shared a video of Nato troops fighting in Afghanistan.
  • This action followed comments by Donald Trump, who claimed Nato troops stayed 'a little off the front lines'.
  • Mr Carns, a former Royal Marines colonel who served four tours and was awarded the Military Cross, posted the video on Friday.
  • He described Mr Trump's remarks as 'utterly ridiculous'.
  • Mr Carns invited anyone who believes Mr Trump's claims to meet with him and families of the over 400 British personnel who died in the war.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in