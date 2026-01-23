Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump slammed as ‘draft dodger’ by Labour MP after false Afghanistan claim

Donald Trump blasted as 'draft dodger' by Emily Thornberry following Afghanistan claims
  • Emily Thornberry branded Donald Trump a 'draft dodger' following his comments about NATO troops in Afghanistan.
  • Trump claimed NATO forces stayed 'a little off the front lines' during the conflict, which Thornberry called an 'absolute insult'.
  • The Labour MP highlighted that 457 British service personnel lost their lives in Afghanistan.
  • Thornberry questioned Trump's remarks, stating, 'How dare he say we weren’t on the frontline?'
  • She accused Trump of avoiding military service during the Vietnam War draft, despite never having seen any action himself.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in