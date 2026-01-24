Trump reverses course after ‘appalling’ claims about UK troops
- US President Donald Trump has praised UK troops as “brave soldiers” after infuriating Brits and Europeans with false claims about NATO allies staying off the front lines in Afghanistan.
- Trump suggested he was not sure the alliance would “be there if we ever needed them” and also claimed the US had “never needed” its Nato partners, despite being the only member state to have ever invoked the alliance’s “all for one, and one for all” clause in the wake of 9/11.
- Sir Keir Starmer pressed Trump about the comments during a phone call Saturday after labeling his initial remarks “appalling” and demanding an apology. The UK Prime Minister joined Prince Harry, veterans, and politicians across the political spectrum in condemning Trump's claims.
- "The prime minister raised the brave and heroic British and American soldiers who fought side by side in Afghanistan, many of whom never returned home," Starmer’s office said in a statement. "We must never forget their sacrifice.”
- After the phone call with Starmer, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “The GREAT and very BRAVE soldiers of the United Kingdom will always be with the United States of America! In Afghanistan, 457 died, many were badly injured, and they were among the greatest of all warriors. It’s a bond too strong to ever be broken. The U.K. Military, with tremendous Heart and Soul, is second to none (except for the U.S.A.!). We love you all, and always will! President DONALD J. TRUMP”