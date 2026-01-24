Trump climbs down over slur on UK soldiers in Afghanistan after backlash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has climbed down over his slurs against British soldiers in Afghanistan after sparking widespread outrage for his false claims made about Nato allies.

The US president has now paid tribute to “the great and very brave soldiers of the United Kingdom”, after previously claiming Nato allies stayed away from the front lines during the war in Afghanistan.

Sir Keir Starmer raised Trump’s comments directly with the US president during a phone call on Saturday afternoon, Downing Street confirmed.

The prime minister had joined Prince Harry, veterans and politicians from across the political spectrum in condemning Trump’s false claims, with Sir Keir calling them “appalling” and demanding an apology.

Critics have pointed to both the number of non-US coalition deaths in Afghanistan and Trump’s own avoidance of military service in Vietnam.

The US president this week also suggested he is not sure that the US’s Nato allies would “be there if we ever needed them”, and he claimed that America had “never needed” its Nato partners, despite being the only member state to have ever invoked the alliance’s “all for one, and one for all” clause, in the wake of 9/11.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer raised Donald Trump’s comments about Nato troops in Afghanistan directly with the US president in a conversation on Saturday, it is understood ( PA Wire )

But in a post on social media on Saturday afternoon, the US president said: “The great and very brave soldiers of the United Kingdom will always be with the United States of America.

“In Afghanistan, 457 died, many were badly injured, and they were among the greatest of all warriors.

“It’s a bond too strong to ever be broken.

“The UK military, with tremendous heart and soul, is second to none (except for the USA).

“We love you all, and always will! President Donald J Trump.”

Following Sir Keir’s conversation with Trump on Saturday, a Number 10 spokesperson said the prime minister “raised the brave and heroic British and American soldiers who fought side by side in Afghanistan, many of whom never returned home”, and told the US president “we must never forget their sacrifice”.

Kemi Badenoch stated that the role of Nato allies in the conflict “should never have been questioned in the first place”.

In a statement posted on X after Trump issued his fresh comments, the Conservative leader said: “I’m pleased President Trump has now acknowledged the role of the British armed forces and those brave men and women who gave their lives fighting alongside the US and our allies.

“It should never have been questioned in the first place.”

open image in gallery Harry making pre-flight checks in his cockpit at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan, in 2012 ( PA )

Trump, who famously avoided the draft for the Vietnam War five times in the 1960s and 1970s, suggested in an interview with Fox News that Nato allied troops “stayed a little off the front lines” in Afghanistan.

More than 1,100 non-US coalition fighters died in the conflict that began in 2001, according to veteran charity Help for Heroes, the overwhelming majority of them being from Nato countries, while more than 2,300 members of the US armed forces were killed. The UK suffered the second-highest number of military deaths, behind the US.

On Friday, the Duke of Sussex, a former Army Air Corps co-pilot gunner who undertook two frontline tours to Afghanistan, weighed in on Trump’s remarks, saying the “sacrifices” of Britons who fought and died in the country “deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect”.

Harry paid tribute to the 457 British personnel who died in the conflict, after Sir Keir earlier also said he would never forget “their courage, their bravery and the sacrifice they made for their country".

Hitting back at Trump’s false claims on Friday, Sir Keir said: “I consider President Trump's remarks to be insulting and frankly appalling, and I am not surprised they have caused such hurt to the loved ones of those who were killed or injured.”

Earlier, No 10 said the US president “was wrong to diminish the role of Nato troops, including British forces, in Afghanistan” and said their service and sacrifice “will never be forgotten”.

Sir Tony Blair, who was the UK prime minister who first sent British troops to support America in Afghanistan, also intervened.

Avoiding direct criticism of Trump, a spokesperson for Sir Tony said: “Tony Blair knows – and will always remember with deep gratitude – the enormous contribution and sacrifice British troops made in Afghanistan on the front line of the fight against terrorism, following the 9/11 attacks on the US.”

Earlier, the former head of the Royal Navy led those criticising Trump’s claim, calling the comments “disgraceful”. Former first sea lord, Admiral Lord West, who coordinated the naval activity in Afghanistan, told The Independent: “It is wrong and a disgraceful thing for anyone to say, let alone the head of state of an allied nation.”

