Entire East Wing of White House to be torn down for Trump’s gold ballroom
- President Donald Trump has unveiled plans for his golden ballroom at the White House, claiming that it has been “wanted for at least 150 years”.
- He said that the project, estimated to cost $300 million, will be funded entirely by himself and his donors.
- The plans now involve tearing down the entire East Wing of the building.
- Trump said that the completed ballroom would be unique, claiming that "there'll be nothing like it".
- A new poll indicates that more than half of U.S. adults disapprove of the proposed demolition of the East Wing.