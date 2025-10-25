Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump hits out at ‘fake news’ claims surrounding new White House ballroom

Trump teases new name of $300million ballroom
  • Donald Trump has teased the potential name for a new $300m White House ballroom.
  • The project has faced scrutiny over its cost and plans to demolish the historic East Wing, contradicting earlier assurances.
  • When questioned on Saturday, Trump denied any intention to name the ballroom after himself, labelling such reports as 'fake news'.
  • He suggested 'Presidential Ballroom' as a possible name, indicating that a final decision had not yet been made.
  • Trump made these remarks as he boarded Air Force One for Malaysia to attend a landmark ASEAN summit.
In full

