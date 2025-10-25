Trump teases new name of $300m White House ballroom

Donald Trump has teased the name of his new $300m White House ballroom.

Trump has come under scrutiny over the cost the ballroom and the plans that require the White House’s historic East Wing to be demolished, contrary to assurances he gave earlier this year.

The US president was quizzed about the name of the new ballroom on Saturday (25 October) as he boarded Air Force One for Malaysia for a landmark ASEAN summit.

He said: “Its a beautiful room, a big room. I don't have any plans to call it after myself, that was fake news. Probably going to call it the Presidential Ballroom or something like that, we haven't really thought about a name yet."