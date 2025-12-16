Donald Trump sues BBC for $10bn over ‘malicious’ edit
- Donald Trump has filed a $10bn defamation lawsuit against the BBC over an edited broadcast of his 6 January 2021 speech by Panorama.
- The lawsuit, filed in a Miami federal court, accuses the BBC of defaming him and violating Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, demanding $5bn for each offence.
- Trump claims the BBC “intentionally, maliciously and deceptively” doctored his speech, putting "terrible words in my mouth that I didn’t say," and suggested AI might have been used.
- The controversy, which involved splicing two clips to create a misleading impression, led to the resignations of BBC Director-General Tim Davie and BBC News CEO Deborah Turness.
- BBC chair Samir Shah apologised for an "error of judgement" but maintained there was no basis for a defamation case and stated the broadcaster would fight the lawsuit.