Trump says he will sue the BBC for defamation this week over Panorama edit

Donald Trump has said that he will file a defamation lawsuit against the BBC “today or tomorrow” over the editing of a 6 January 2021 speech broadcast by Panorama.

Speaking to reporters in Washington DC on Monday, the US president accused the broadcaster of “putting terrible words in my mouth that I didn’t say” and suggested they “may have used AI”.

The programme, aired just a week prior to the 2024 US election results, is accused of misleadingly editing a speech Mr Trump delivered on 6 January 2021.

It spliced two distinct clips, creating the impression that Mr Trump instructed the crowd: “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol … and I’ll be there with you. And we fight. We fight like hell.”

Donald Trump threatened a lawsuit of up to £5bn

The controversy, first revealed by the Telegraph, led to the resignations of two senior BBC executives and a non-executive board member.

The president said: “In a little while, you’ll be seeing I’m suing the BBC for putting words in my mouth. Literally, they put words in my mouth. They had me saying things I never said.

“They actually have me speaking with words that I never said, and they got caught because I believe somebody at BBC said this is so bad, it has to be reported. Let’s call [it] fake news. So we’ll be filing that suit probably this afternoon or tomorrow morning.”

The threatened lawsuit followed a leaked document written by Michael Prescott, the former independent external adviser to the BBC’s editorial guidelines and standards committee.

The report made accusations of several instances of bias at the organisation, including the doctored Panorama episode.

The claims prompted the president to threaten the BBC with a lawsuit for up to £5bn.

