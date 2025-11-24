Starmer avoids discussing BBC lawsuit with Trump
- Keir Starmer did not raise the legal challenge between the US president and the BBC during their 30-minute phone call, despite pressure to intervene.
- The call between the prime minister and the US president primarily focused on Ukraine, with sources confirming the BBC dispute was not discussed.
- The BBC faces a $1bn lawsuit from the US president following its apology for the presentation of his January 6 speech in a Panorama programme and Newsnight report.
- BBC chairman Samir Shah, along with other board members, is scheduled to give evidence to MPs regarding the corporation's editorial standards.
- The inquiry follows a report highlighting concerns about selective editing of the US president's speech, which led to resignations and calls for the removal of board member Sir Robbie Gibb.