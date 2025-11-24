Starmer and Trump did not discuss BBC Panorama fallout in call

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keir Starmer ducked raising the legal challenge between Donald Trump and the BBC when he spoke to the US president on Sunday.

The 30-minute call between Mr Trump and the prime minister focussed on Ukraine, according to the readout, with sources admitting he did not discuss the BBC.

Sir Keir had been under pressure to intervene over the row between the White House and the BBC after it had apologised for the presentation of the US president’s January 6 speech in a Panorama programme and Newsnight report.

However, with senior figures at the BBC including chairman Samir Shah set to give evidence in the Commons today over the fiasco, the president has made it clear he intends to go ahead with suing the corporation for $1bn.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey had urged Sir Keir to intervene to protect the BBC and a call between the president and prime minister had been expected for more than a week.

But sources now admit that the subject of the BBC was not raised as Sir Keir instead tried to press the president on his controversial plans for Ukraine.

It comes as the BBC chair is set to join BBC board member Sir Robbie Gibb and former editorial adviser Michael Prescott in facing questions from MPs on Monday.

They will be quizzed about the corporation’s editorial standards guidelines in the evidence sessions with the culture, media and sport committee, set to begin at 3:30pm.

The MPs on the committee wrote to the BBC to ask about action being taken after a report by Mr Prescott raised concerns that a Panorama episode included selective editing of a speech made by Mr Trump before the attack on the US Capitol in 2021.

BBC director-general Tim Davie and news chief Deborah Turness resigned in the fallout from the report becoming public, while Mr Shah apologised on behalf of the BBC over an “error of judgment” and accepted that the editing of the 2024 documentary gave “the impression of a direct call for violent action”.

Sir Robbie, a former senior Conservative Party adviser, has faced calls for his removal from board, with creative industries union Bectu saying his position was “untenable”.

It added that he was perceived by corporation staff as being “sympathetic to, or actively part of, a campaign to undermine the BBC and influence its political impartiality”.

Earlier this month, Sir Ed also called on Sir Keir Starmer to sack Sir Robbie, branding him a “Conservative crony” in Commons, but the prime minister declined to comment on the “the individual runnings of the BBC”.

Sir Robbie, who served as director of communications for Theresa May, has not spoken about the criticism of his board role.

The committee of MPs will also hear from former BBC editorial standards adviser Caroline Daniel and non-executive director Caroline Thomson.

Last week, BBC board member Shumeet Banerji announced he would be leaving his role.