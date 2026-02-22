Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bill Maher responds to Trump’s Truth Social rant

Bill Maher fires back at Trump rant over White House dinner: 'I don't have Trump Derangement Syndrome'
  • President Donald Trump criticized late-night host Bill Maher in a Valentine's Day message on Truth Social.
  • Trump's comments followed a dinner they shared at the White House last April.
  • Trump expressed annoyance that Maher continued to be “anti-Trump” on his show despite their meal.
  • Responding on Real Time, Maher said he was confused by Trump's assumption that he would cease criticism.
  • Maher likened Trump's expectation to a man a woman buying dinner and expecting sex in return.
