Trump issues warning to Canada after Reagan anti-tariff advert

Trump warns Canada 'I can play dirtier' after Reagan anti-tariff advert
  • Donald Trump warned Canada, stating he "can play dirtier," after a Canadian province aired a television advert.
  • The advert utilised quotes from Ronald Reagan to criticise US tariffs, which prompted Trump's reaction.
  • Trump had previously announced on Friday his decision to terminate all trade negotiations with Canada.
  • Following the controversy, the leader of the Canadian province opted to withdraw the advertisement.
  • Speaking from the White House, Trump acknowledged the ad's removal but reiterated his view that it was "dirty play" and affirmed his capacity for retaliation.
