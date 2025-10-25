Trump issues warning to Canada after Reagan anti-tariff advert
- Donald Trump warned Canada, stating he "can play dirtier," after a Canadian province aired a television advert.
- The advert utilised quotes from Ronald Reagan to criticise US tariffs, which prompted Trump's reaction.
- Trump had previously announced on Friday his decision to terminate all trade negotiations with Canada.
- Following the controversy, the leader of the Canadian province opted to withdraw the advertisement.
- Speaking from the White House, Trump acknowledged the ad's removal but reiterated his view that it was "dirty play" and affirmed his capacity for retaliation.