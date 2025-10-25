Trump warns Canada ‘I can play dirtier’ after Reagan anti-tariff advert

Trump warned Canada “I can play dirtier” after a television advert sponsored by one of its provinces used the words of former President Ronald Reagan to criticise U.S. tariffs.

After announcing on Friday that he is ending “all trade negotiations” with Canada, the province’s leader later decided to pull the ad.

As he left the White House on Saturday (25 October) for Malaysia for a landmark ASEAN summit, Trump told reporters: “I heard they were pulling the ad, I didn't know they were putting it on for a little bit more, they could have pulled it tonight. Well that's dirty play, but I can play dirtier.”