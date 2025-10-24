President Donald Trump has announced trade talks with Canada will cease following an advert critical of tariffs he has imposed on the country.

The advert funded by Ontario’s provincial government quoted former US President Ronald Reagan, a conservative icon, who once warned that tariffs “hurt every American.”

President Trump hit back on social media on Thursday (23 October), branding the advert “FAKE” and “egregious” and announcing that trade talks were “HEREBY TERMINATED.”

The administration has introduced a 35% levy on a wide range of Canadian imports, along with targeted tariffs on key sectors such as automotive and steel manufacturing.

Ontario, who paid for the ad, has been particularly impacted by Trump’s tariffs.