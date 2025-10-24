Watch ‘anti-tariffs’ advert that made Trump terminate trade talks with Canada
- President Trump announced the termination of trade talks with Canada following an advert critical of his administration's tariffs.
- The advert, funded by Ontario's provincial government, quoted Ronald Reagan, who warned that tariffs 'hurt every American'.
- President Trump responded on social media, branding the advert 'FAKE' and 'egregious' before declaring the trade talks 'HEREBY TERMINATED'.
- His administration had previously imposed a 35% levy on a wide range of Canadian imports.
- These tariffs also included targeted measures on key sectors such as automotive and steel manufacturing, significantly impacting Ontario.