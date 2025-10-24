Trump says trade talks with Canada will cease after ‘egregious’ ad
- Donald Trump announced the termination of trade talks with Canada, citing the country's "egregious behavior" regarding an advertisement.
- Trump claimed Canada "fraudulently" used an ad featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about tariffs, which he deemed "FAKE".
- The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute stated that the Government of Ontario's ad campaign used selective audio and video of Reagan, misrepresenting a 1987 radio address without permission.
- The foundation is reviewing its legal options concerning the advertisement, which was posted by Ontario Premier Doug Ford.
- Trump justified his stance by stating that tariffs are crucial for national security and the economy, aligning with his administration's previous imposition of tariffs on Canadian goods.