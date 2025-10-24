Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has announced trade talks with Canada will cease, claiming our northern neighbor “fraudulently” used an ad featuring the late Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about tariffs.

“The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs,” Trump wrote on Truth Social late Thursday night.

He continued: “TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A. Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED.”

Trump’s post came shortly after the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute released a statement, saying the Government of Ontario created an ad campaign “using selective audio and video” of Reagan that “misrepresents” a 1987 radio address from the former president.

The foundation added that the Government of Ontario did not get permission to use or edit the remarks, and that it is “reviewing its legal options.”

In the ad, posted on X by Doug Ford, the premier of Ontario, last Thursday, Reagan can be heard saying in a voiceover, “ When someone says, let's impose tariffs on foreign imports, it looks like they're doing the patriotic thing by protecting American products and jobs... But over the long run, such trade barriers hurt every American worker and consumer. High tariffs inevitably lead to retaliation by foreign countries and the triggering of fierce trade wars.”

“ There's a growing realization that the weight of prosperity for all nations is rejecting protectionist legislation and promoting fair and free competition. America's jobs and growth are at stake.”

This is a developing story...