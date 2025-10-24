Trump terminates trade talks with Canada claiming it ‘fraudulently’ used ad featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about tariffs
Trump called Canada’s behavior ‘egregious’
President Donald Trump has announced trade talks with Canada will cease, claiming our northern neighbor “fraudulently” used an ad featuring the late Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about tariffs.
“The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs,” Trump wrote on Truth Social late Thursday night.
He continued: “TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A. Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED.”
Trump’s post came shortly after the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute released a statement, saying the Government of Ontario created an ad campaign “using selective audio and video” of Reagan that “misrepresents” a 1987 radio address from the former president.
The foundation added that the Government of Ontario did not get permission to use or edit the remarks, and that it is “reviewing its legal options.”
In the ad, posted on X by Doug Ford, the premier of Ontario, last Thursday, Reagan can be heard saying in a voiceover, “ When someone says, let's impose tariffs on foreign imports, it looks like they're doing the patriotic thing by protecting American products and jobs... But over the long run, such trade barriers hurt every American worker and consumer. High tariffs inevitably lead to retaliation by foreign countries and the triggering of fierce trade wars.”
“ There's a growing realization that the weight of prosperity for all nations is rejecting protectionist legislation and promoting fair and free competition. America's jobs and growth are at stake.”
This is a developing story...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments