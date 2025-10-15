Trump praised Charlie Kirk as a ‘fearless warrior for liberty’ in Medal of Freedom speech
- President Donald Trump posthumously awarded the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Medal of Freedom, to Charlie Kirk on what would have been his 32nd birthday.
- The ceremony, held on the White House patio, served as an officially sanctioned memorial for the slain conservative activist, attended by numerous Republican officials and conservative media figures.
- During his speech, Trump frequently deviated from eulogizing Kirk to boast about his administration's achievements, including the supposed booming restaurant scene in Washington, D.C.
- Trump praised Kirk as a 'fearless warrior for liberty' and 'American patriot', describing his assassination as a 'horrible, heinous, demonic act of murder'.
- He linked Kirk's death to 'far-left radicals' and their 'devil's ideology', criticizing political violence and singling out a Democratic candidate for Virginia attorney general.