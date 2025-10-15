Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump praised Charlie Kirk as a ‘fearless warrior for liberty’ in Medal of Freedom speech

Trump celebrates sirens in the distance during Charlie Kirk Medal of Freedom speech
  • President Donald Trump posthumously awarded the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Medal of Freedom, to Charlie Kirk on what would have been his 32nd birthday.
  • The ceremony, held on the White House patio, served as an officially sanctioned memorial for the slain conservative activist, attended by numerous Republican officials and conservative media figures.
  • During his speech, Trump frequently deviated from eulogizing Kirk to boast about his administration's achievements, including the supposed booming restaurant scene in Washington, D.C.
  • Trump praised Kirk as a 'fearless warrior for liberty' and 'American patriot', describing his assassination as a 'horrible, heinous, demonic act of murder'.
  • He linked Kirk's death to 'far-left radicals' and their 'devil's ideology', criticizing political violence and singling out a Democratic candidate for Virginia attorney general.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in