Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump on Tuesday posthumously awarded the nation’s highest civilian honor to Charlie Kirk, the late Turning Point USA founder, calling him “a true American hero” whose name would be “entered forever into the eternal roster of American heroes” on what would have been Kirk’s 32nd birthday.

Addressing Kirk’s widow Erika, who accepted the award on her late husband’s behalf, Trump said she had “endured unspeakable hardship with unbelievable strength” and said her “love and courage” in the weeks since her husband’s killing had been “an inspiration to all of us.”

The ceremony, held on the patio which replaced much of the White House Rose Garden this past summer, was something akin to an officially-sanctioned memorial for the slain activist, with much of Trump’s cabinet and other high-ranking officials from across the administration, plus a who’s who of Republican politics and right-wing media in attendance.

But while the president focused his prepared remarks on Kirk and the slain conservative operative’s legacy, his speech often drifted away from its script to “weave” through a topic more interesting to the president: his own administration.

In moments that were jarring and surreal, the president would pivot from solemn remarks about Kirk and his family to brag about his work in office on seemingly mundane issues, including a frequent point of bragging: his insistence that D.C. restaurants were booming and dinner reservations were hard to find in the wake of his deployment of National Guard troops across the District of Columbia.

open image in gallery Donald Trump posed for a photo with Erika Kirk at Tuesday's Medal of Freedom ceremony for her late husband Charlie Kirk ( AFP via Getty Images )

Among those in attendance Trump shouted out during his remarks were Vice President JD Vance, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Majority Whip Tom Emmer, Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso and Majority Leader John Thune. Others at the ceremony included a wide range of big-name conservatives including Fox News hosts past and present — Bill O’Reilly, Tucker Carlson, Jesse Watters and others were all spotted.

Trump also noted that Argentine President Javier Milei was in attendance.

“We have everybody,” he said. “Wow.”

Trump remarked that “people are loving” the polarizing renovation and suggested that the temperate weather was due to God not wanting bad weather for the ceremony to honor “the late, great Charlie Kirk.”

He called the late activist “a fearless warrior for liberty” and “a beloved leader who galvanized the next generation like nobody I've ever seen before” as well as “an American patriot of the deepest conviction, the finest quality and the highest caliber.”

open image in gallery Many senior Republican leaders attended a Medal of Freedom ceremony for Charlie Kirk at the White House on Tuesday ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Five weeks ago, our nation was robbed of this extraordinary champion. He was a champion in every way,” Trump said before recalling how Kirk’s assassination at a Utah college campus last month cut him down “in the prime of his life for boldly speaking the truth” and “loving his faith and relentlessly fighting for a better and stronger America.”

“It was a horrible, heinous, demonic act of murder,” Trump said, adding that it was a “privilege” to award Kirk the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Trump continued eulogizing Kirk, calling him “a visionary and one of the greatest figures of his generation” as well as “an amazing figure” who “knew that the fight to preserve our heritage is waged not only on the battlefield and in the halls of power.”

He recalled how Kirk had founded Turning Point at age 18 and remarked how the organization has become “bigger in the last few weeks than Charlie ever thought.”

“With hard work and joyful spirit and endless enthusiasm and determination ... Charlie grew Turning Point into the largest conservative youth organization in the entire country. He fought for free speech, religious liberty, strong borders and a very strong and proud America ... everything he did was historic,” Trump said.

He described how Kirk had helped him in his 2016 and 2024 presidential campaign wins, enabling him to win what he claimed was “more young people than any Republican by far in the history of our country” during the latter contest last year.

open image in gallery Charlie Kirk was assassinated in a shooting at Utah Valley University in September ( Benjamin Hanson/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty )

After an aside bragging about his 2024 win, he shifted gears to Kirk’s spirituality, telling attendees that he “never missed an opportunity to remind us of the Judeo Christian principles of our nation's founding or to share his deep Christian faith.”

“In his final moments, Charlie testified to the greatness of America and to the glory of our Savior with whom he now rests in heaven,” Trump said.

“So today, like those martyrs before him Charlie's voice, his message and his legacy, are stronger and greater than ever before.”

He added that Kirk’s death had “brought out the greatness of Charlie” with “great love” before pivoting to attacking “far-left radicals” who “resort to desperate acts of violence and terror because they know that their ideas and arguments are persuading no one.”

“They have the devil's ideology, and they're failing. And they know it, they feel it, and they become violent,” he said.

This is a developing story. More to follow...