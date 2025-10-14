Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump gushed about White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s lips for the second time in a bizarre impromptu comment he made aboard Air Force One on Monday evening.

The president was speaking with reporters after his victory lap trip to Israel and Egypt after signing his peace deal alongside Western and Arab leaders.

Trump was talking to journalists about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before abruptly switching gears to comment on his 28-year-old press secretary’s physical appearance.

“How’s Karoline doing? Is she doing good?” Trump asked reporters, seemingly unprompted. “Should Karoline be replaced?” he followed up.

A reporter replied: “That’s up to you, sir.”

“It’ll never happen. That face... and those lips,” Trump said. “They move like a machine gun, right?”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump gushed about White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s lips for the second time in a bizarre impromptu comment aboard Air Force One. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Leavitt was also aboard the presidential plane and shared a photo of Trump’s gaggle with the press.

“12:45AM local time on Air Force One. Coming up on 36 hours of this trip, and President Trump is gaggling with the press,” Leavitt said in a post on X. “Hardest working POTUS ever.”

The president made a similar comment about Leavitt’s facial features in August. “She’s become a star,” he told Newsmax. “It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun.”

He added that Leavitt was “amazing” and “a great person.”

Trump has a habit for publicly commenting on women’s looks, including members of his administration. During an August Cabinet meeting, Attorney General Pam Bondi was on the receiving end of a cringeworthy observation.

open image in gallery ‘It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun,’ Trump previously said of Leavitt ( Getty )

“I look at Pam. I would never say she’s beautiful, because that’s gonna be the end of my political career,” Trump said.

He made a similar comment about Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on the 2024 presidential campaign trail.

“You know you’re not allowed to say she’s beautiful, so I’m not going to say that,” Trump said after the then-South Dakota Gov. finished speaking at an Ohio rally in March 2024. “I will not say it, because that’s the end of your political career.”

He alluded to Noem’s appearance again in January. “Don’t let that look fool you,” Trump said. “She’s tough.”

And during his recent U.K. state visit, the president reportedly complimented the Princess of Wales on her appearance on arrival at Windsor Castle.

“You’re so beautiful, so beautiful,” Trump appeared to say to the princess.