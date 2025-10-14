Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Trump-Gaza latest: US president signs peace deal as Netanyahu skips summit amid Erdogan threat

Turkish president Erdogan threatens to boycott summit unless Netanyahu’s invite withdrawn

Namita Singh
Tuesday 14 October 2025 05:33 BST
Comments
Trump and Middle East leaders sign Gaza peace declaration

US president Donald Trump has hailed a “momentous” breakthrough and “the new beginning for an entire beautiful Middle East” after Israel and Hamas exchanged hostages and detainees.

As he signed a ceasefire deal document with other leaders at a key summit in Egypt, Trump spoke of how moved he was by seeing Israeli hostages being reunited with their families.

Earlier, in a mid-air power struggle, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's plane circled over the Red Sea as he threatened to boycott the meeting and that the plane landed only after it became clear that Benjamin Netanyahu would not arrive, reported local media citing sources.

Iraqi prime minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani had also warned Egyptian and US officials that he would withdraw from the summit if Netanyahu attended, according to the state-run Iraqi News Agency.

Netanyahu's office announced that he would not attend, citing a Jewish holiday.

Meanwhile, emotional reunions have taken place across Israel, Gaza and the West Bank after all 20 living Israeli hostages and captives were released by Hamas, before Israel released more than 1,900 prisoners and detainees.

Buses carrying dozens of freed Palestinians drove to the West Bank city of Ramallah and the Gaza Strip, the Hamas-run Prisoners Office said.

Recommended

What was the midair power struggle in Egypt that forced Trump to withdraw Netanyahu invite?

US president Donald Trump was forced to abort a last minute plan to include Israeli prime minister Benjamin in the summit in Egypt after Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to boycott the meeting.

In a mid-air power struggle, his plane circled over the Red Sea as Erdogan warned that his plane would land only after it becomes clear that Netanyahu would not arrive, reported local media citing sources.

Earlier, Iraqi prime minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani had also warned Egyptian and US officials that he would withdraw from the summit if Netanyahu attended, according to the state-run Iraqi News Agency.

It is unclear, if the threat from the world leaders forced Netanyahu to skip the summit.

A statement from the Israeli prime minister’s office said: “Prime Minister Netanyahu was invited by US President Trump to participate in a conference taking place today in Egypt. The prime minister thanked President Trump for his invitation but stated that he would not be able to attend due to the proximity of the event to the start of the holiday.”

Namita Singh14 October 2025 05:04

Harmony in Middle East ‘a once-in-a-lifetime chance’ to put old feuds behind, says Trump

Donald Trump called for a new era of harmony in the Middle East, saying that the region has "a once-in-a-lifetime chance to put the old feuds and bitter hatreds behind us”.

Speaking at a gathering of world leaders in Sharm el-Sheikh, he urged leaders "to declare that our future will not be ruled by the fights of generations past”.

Israel and Hamas came under pressure from the United States, Arab countries and Turkey to agree on the first phase of the ceasefire deal negotiated in Qatar through mediators. It began Friday.

President Donald Trump greets French President Emmanuel Macron during a world leaders' summit on ending the Gaza war on 13 October 2025 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt
President Donald Trump greets French President Emmanuel Macron during a world leaders' summit on ending the Gaza war on 13 October 2025 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt (Getty Images)

On Monday, Trump, el-Sissi, the Qatari emir and the Turkish president signed a document. Trump said the document spelled out "a lot of rules and regulations and lots of other things, and it's very comprehensive”. The document was not shared with journalists in the room or made public.

The summit unfolded soon after Hamas released 20 remaining living Israeli hostages and Israel started to free hundreds of Palestinians from its prisons, crucial steps under the ceasefire. But major questions remain over what happens next, raising the risk of a slide back into war.

More than 20 world leaders attended the summit, including King Abdullah of Jordan, the French president and the British prime minister.

Namita Singh14 October 2025 04:10

In pictures: Trump's 'day of peace'

Trump met Benjamin Netanyahu at israel's Ben Gurion airport before heading to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt
Trump met Benjamin Netanyahu at israel's Ben Gurion airport before heading to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt (Getty Images)
Leaders signed the deal in in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt
Leaders signed the deal in in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt (Getty Images)
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer listen to Mr Trump speaking
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer listen to Mr Trump speaking (AP)
Jane Dalton14 October 2025 04:00

Egyptian president says Trump’s Mideast proposal is ‘last chance’ for peace in the region

The Egyptian president told a summit of world leaders Monday that US president Donald Trump's Mideast proposal represents the "last chance" for peace in the region and reiterated his call for a two-state solution, saying Palestinians have the right to an independent state.

The summit in Egypt's Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh was aimed at supporting the ceasefire reached in Gaza, ending the Israel-Hamas war and developing a long-term vision for governing and rebuilding the devastated Palestinian territory.

The gathering appeared designed to rally international support behind the Trump vision for putting an end to the war.

Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, the co-chair of the summit, told Trump "only you" can bring peace to the region.

Trump's plan holds out the possibility of a Palestinian state, but only after a lengthy transition period in Gaza and a reform process by the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposes Palestinian independence. Trump made no mention of a two-state solution at the summit.

Namita Singh14 October 2025 03:49

Recap: Trump calls for new era of peace, putting feuds in the past

Donald Trump called for a new era of harmony in the Middle East, saying that the region has "a once-in-a-lifetime chance to put the old feuds and bitter hatreds behind us”.

He urged leaders "to declare that our future will not be ruled by the fights of generations past."

“From this moment forward, we can build a region strong and stable and prosperous and united in rejecting the path of terror once and for all. We want to get rid of the terror and get on to other things,” he said.

Jane Dalton14 October 2025 03:00

Watch: Tender moment hostages torn apart reunite

Tender moment torn-apart hostages Avinatan Or, girlfriend Noa Argamani finally reunite
Jane Dalton14 October 2025 02:01

How Trump and Netanyahu's visions differ

US president Donald Trump and Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu are offering strikingly different perspectives about the prospects for future peace despite lavishing each other with praise during speeches before the Knesset, Israel's parliament, on Monday.

Mr Trump declared Israel's war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip over and declared the ceasefire would usher in a new "dawn of a new Middle East".

But Mr Netanyahu has characterised the deal, which is still in its early stages, as "a proposal to free hostages and end the war".

He also said his country used two years of often brutal war in Gaza to showcase its military might. He said: "Our enemies now understand just how powerful and just how determined Israel is."

Jane Dalton14 October 2025 01:00

Joy, relief and tears as Israeli hostages reunited with families

Emotional moment Israeli hostages reunited with families after 737 days in captivity

The 20 living hostages were returned to Israel on Monday under a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, as James C Reynolds and Nicole Wootton-Cane report
Jane Dalton13 October 2025 23:59

Trump 'deserves great credit', says Clinton

Former Democratic US President Bill Clinton has praised Donald Trump and his administration for their efforts in mediating a ceasefire agreement.

“President Trump and his administration, Qatar, and other regional actors deserve great credit for keeping everyone engaged until the agreement was reached,” he said in a statement.

“Now Israel and Hamas - with the support of the United States, the region, and the world - must try to turn this fragile moment into lasting peace that provides for the dignity and security of both Palestinians and Israelis.”

Former US President Bill Clinton praises Trump
Former US President Bill Clinton praises Trump (Getty Images for The New York Times)
Harriette Boucher13 October 2025 22:59

Israeli hostage forced to dig own grave reunited with family

Israeli hostage forced to dig own grave by Hamas reunited with family after two years

Evyatar David endured 738 days in captivity after being taken hostage at the Nova music festival on October 7
Jane Dalton13 October 2025 22:50

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in