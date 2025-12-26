Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Trump weighs in on cutting ties with Epstein in bizarre Christmas Day post

The Epstein Files: Democrats Claim Trump Cover-Up Over Epstein Documents
  • Donald Trump posted on Truth Social on Christmas Day, claiming he ended his association with Jeffrey Epstein "long before it became fashionable" and labelling the release of Epstein files a "Radical Left Witch Hunt".
  • Trump suggested that many "sleazebags" who were close to Epstein were Democrats, implying their names would be exposed in the ongoing controversy.
  • He previously described Epstein as a "terrific guy" in 2002, but his administration maintains their relationship ended before Epstein's 2008 guilty plea, with Trump reportedly expelling Epstein from Mar-a-Lago.
  • The Trump administration has faced scrutiny for its handling of government files related to Epstein, with Congress pushing for greater transparency.
  • The Justice Department recently began releasing Epstein documents, which included photographs of Bill Clinton with Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
