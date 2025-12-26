Trump weighs in on cutting ties with Epstein in bizarre Christmas Day post
- Donald Trump posted on Truth Social on Christmas Day, claiming he ended his association with Jeffrey Epstein "long before it became fashionable" and labelling the release of Epstein files a "Radical Left Witch Hunt".
- Trump suggested that many "sleazebags" who were close to Epstein were Democrats, implying their names would be exposed in the ongoing controversy.
- He previously described Epstein as a "terrific guy" in 2002, but his administration maintains their relationship ended before Epstein's 2008 guilty plea, with Trump reportedly expelling Epstein from Mar-a-Lago.
- The Trump administration has faced scrutiny for its handling of government files related to Epstein, with Congress pushing for greater transparency.
- The Justice Department recently began releasing Epstein documents, which included photographs of Bill Clinton with Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.