Trump says his lawsuit against the BBC will be filed ‘today or tomorrow’
- Donald Trump announced his intention to file a defamation lawsuit against the BBC over the editing of a January 6 speech broadcast by Panorama.
- Trump accused the broadcaster of “putting terrible words in my mouth that I didn’t say” and suggested artificial intelligence might have been used in the editing.
- The Panorama program is alleged to have misleadingly spliced two distinct clips, creating the impression Trump instructed the crowd to “fight like hell” while walking to the Capitol.
- The controversy, initially reported by The Telegraph, led to the resignations of two senior BBC executives and a non-executive board member.
- The threatened lawsuit, which Trump stated would be filed “today or tomorrow,” follows a leaked report by Michael Prescott alleging bias at the BBC, and could seek up to £5bn.