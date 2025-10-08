Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Experts reveal impact of potential drug price hike on NHS

  • Experts warn that pressure from Donald Trump to increase UK drug prices could cost the NHS billions and negatively impact patient care.
  • The Nuffield Trust health think tank advises the government against giving in to demands from pharmaceutical companies to raise prices, stating it would make healthcare more expensive.
  • A proposed change would see the National Institute of Clinical Excellence (Nice) threshold for spending on new drugs increase by 25 per cent, which is believed to be an attempt to avoid new US tariffs.
  • This increase is feared to divert a larger share of the NHS's total funding to new drugs, offering less overall health benefit than if spent on existing services like GP appointments and elective surgery.
  • The Nuffield Trust argues that the current Nice threshold already offers poor value for money and challenges claims that higher prices influence pharmaceutical investment decisions in the UK.
In full

