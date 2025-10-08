Trump pressure to hike UK drug prices could cost NHS billions, experts warn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pressure from Donald Trump to hike UK drug prices could wipe billions from the NHS budget, causing suffering to the “vast majority of NHS patients”, experts have warned.

Health think tank, the Nuffield Trust, urged the government not to give in to the demands of pharmaceutical companies to raise prices, warning that the threshold for spending on new drugs is already too high.

It says a new deal will only trigger further increased price demands and make healthcare in the UK more expensive.

The warning comes as Sir Keir Starmer looks set to bow to President Trump’s demands to pay pharmaceutical companies more money, including increasing the threshold the National Institute of Clinical Excellence (NICE) sets for spending on new drugs by 25 per cent.

The move is believed to be an attempt by the government to avoid a wave of new US tariffs over what President Trump believes to be anti-competitive practices by the UK.

However, in a report shared exclusively with The Independent, the Nuffield Trust warned that the current NICE threshold is already too high in terms of delivering value for money, as it does not take into account the cheaper benefits to the population of spending more money on GP access, A&E and surgeries.

“Pharmaceutical company shareholders will benefit, but the vast majority of NHS patients would suffer,” Sally Gainsbury, senior policy analyst for the Nuffield Trust, said.

“Even if the NHS budget is topped up to fund a higher spend on new drugs, an increase in the NICE threshold will mean a larger share of the NHS’s total funding will be diverted to new drugs that bring a lower level of health benefit to the population as a whole than had the extra funding been spent on extending or shoring up existing services and treatments, such as GP appointments and elective surgery," she added.

The government has also previously rejected pharmaceutical company requests to increase the Voluntary Scheme for Branded Medicines Pricing, Access and Growth, which ensures a cap on price hikes for NHS medicines, by £2.5bn, which would be half the real terms increase to the NHS’s budget next year, according to the Nuffield Trust.

The think tank said that while the government has placed the life sciences industry at the heart of its economic growth plans, a suggested change in the drug pricing system would offer little guarantee that the government would get the return on its investment.

The think tank also challenged pharmaceutical company threats to pause or scrap planned investments in the UK, if the NHS does not increase the prices it pays for new drugs.

It said there is no evidence showing that the prices countries pay for new medicines, or the speed at which new drugs are adopted, influence investment decisions by pharmaceutical manufacturers and developers.

open image in gallery The Nuffield Trust says the thresholds for NHS drug pricings are already too high ( Getty )

They added that at a time when many within the US science and health research community see their work as under threat through cuts to government funding and the promotion of anti-scientific research, “the UK government would do well not to underestimate the comparative advantage already offered to health science in the UK”.

“The government should stand firm against pressure to weaken those controls, which protect value for both patients and the taxpayer,” it said.

Under the current rules, the NICE threshold measures whether a treatment offers good value for money. This means that if a drug costs the NHS between £20,000 and £30,000 for every extra year of good-quality life for a patient, it is considered good value.

However, reports on Wednesday suggested this range will increase by 25 per cent from £25,000 to £30,000.

According to the Nuffield Trust and London School of Economics (LSE) analysis, the current method used by NICE to decide if a new drug is cost-effective does not account for the costs of GP care, A&E visits or surgical procedures.

Dr Huseyin Naci, associate Professor of health Policy at LSE, who co-authored the report: “If the aim is to get as much health benefit out of the NHS’s finite budget as possible, then the figure currently paid is already too high, as the NHS can generate more health benefits for the same cost by extending existing services.”

The second way the UK controls spending is through an overall price cap on the NHS’s spending for new branded medicines, called the Voluntary Scheme for Branded Medicines Pricing, Access and Growth(or VPAG).

Under this agreement, if a pharmaceutical company raises prices beyond the current agreed increase cap of 3.75 per cent, they must pay the difference back to the Department for Health and Social Care to protect the NHS from price hikes.

While the government has already rejected demands for it to increase by £2.5bn, the Nuffield Trust said that for any new price deal to be beneficial to the pharmaceutical industry, the VPAG would also have to increase, to avoid firms simply paying back any increases over the current cap.

The DHSC and ABPI were approached for comment.