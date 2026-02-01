Trump speaks out after latest Epstein file release
- Donald Trump has claimed that the latest release of Justice Department files related to Jeffrey Epstein has cleared him of any wrongdoing.
- On Friday, three million pages, 180,000 images, and 2,000 videos were publicly released, marking the largest document disclosure since a law mandated their release last year.
- Speaking to reporters on Air Force One on Saturday, Trump stated: “I was told by some very important people that not only does it absolve me, it’s the opposite of what people were hoping.”
- Trump is mentioned over 3,000 times in the newly released files, including in correspondence between Epstein and author Michael Wolff.
- Trump alleged that Epstein and Wolff were “conspiring” to politically harm him, though Wolff has not publicly commented on these remarks.
