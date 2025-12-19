Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump slammed by Republicans and Democrats over Epstein files release

Trump refuses to take questions on Epstein Files
  • The Justice Department began releasing thousands of documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, but did not meet the legal deadline to make all files public.
  • Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that while a significant number of documents were released, the full disclosure would take an additional 'couple of weeks'.
  • Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers criticised the administration for failing to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which mandated the release of all unclassified records by the Friday deadline.
  • Senator Adam Schiff and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene were among those who accused the administration of 'moving the goalpost' and violating federal law.
  • A spokesperson for the administration defended its handling of the files, asserting it was 'the most transparent in history' regarding the Epstein case.
