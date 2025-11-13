Trump-Epstein statue appears for third time in DC
- A 12-foot-tall statue depicting Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein holding hands has reappeared in Washington D.C., this time outside the Busboys and Poets restaurant in the U Street corridor.
- Titled “Best Friends Forever”, the statue has now appeared three times, having been removed twice previously from the National Mall by federal authorities.
- Its reappearance coincides with the release of tens of thousands of messages from Epstein's estate, including emails mentioning Trump by name.
- Some released emails suggest Donald Trump “spent hours” at Epstein's house with a victim and “knew about the girls,” implying more awareness of Epstein's abuse history.
- Trump and the White House have publicly dismissed the email release as a “hoax” and a distraction, despite reports of private meetings to address the controversy.