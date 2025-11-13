Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 12-foot-tall statue of President Donald Trump and late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein holding hands has reappeared once again in Washington D.C., after being torn down by federal authorities twice already.

The statue, which drew national attention after being removed from the National Mall, has popped up yet again, this time outside the Busboys and Poets restaurant in the U Street Corridor.

It comes as the White House has scrambled to deal with the release of tens of thousands of messages from Epstein’s estate by lawmakers, including emails between the financier and his partner-in-crime, Ghislaine Maxwell, mentioning the president by name.

Trump did not send or receive any of the emails and has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

“Much like Trump’s name in an Epstein email dump, we have popped our head out to say an unannounced hello,” the group behind the piece, The Secret Handshake, told The Daily Beast Thursday.

open image in gallery The statue of Trump and Epstein, which drew national attention after being removed from the National Mall, has popped up yet again, this time outside a restaurant in the U.S. Capitol ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Titled “Best Friends Forever,” the piece first appeared on September 23 on the Mall, accompanied by a plaque that read: “We celebrate the long-lasting bond between President Donald J. Trump and his ‘closest friend,’ Jeffrey Epstein.”

The statue had a permit to remain on the property until September 28, but it was hauled off only one day after it was installed. The Interior Department told The Washington Post that park officials removed the statue because it was “not compliant with the permit issued,” but did not elaborate further.

Less than a week later, it returned to the Mall after D.C.-based location manager Carol Flaisher applied for another permit on behalf of the artists, according to the outlet.

The statue first appeared as the Trump administration faced ongoing calls for greater transparency on the investigation into Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while in custody on charges he trafficked and abused young girls. Epstein’s death in custody has been ruled a suicide.

The issue came to a head over the summer after the Trump administration said there would be no further disclosures on the case.

Since then, lawmakers have subpoenaed and released some documents from Epstein’s estate. Justice Department officials also released transcripts from a July interview with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s ex-girlfriend, who is serving a 20-year sentence for her role in helping him abuse girls.

open image in gallery A plaque originally place underneath the statue stated it was meant to 'celebrate the long-lasting bond' between Trump and Epstein ( The Secret Handshake )

open image in gallery Organizers behind a 12-foot statue depicting President Donald Trump and the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein holding hands have claimed that they got a new permit for the statue after it was removed, but that it had been revoked again 'without explanation' ( The Secret Handshake )

On Wednesday, the tranche of emails released by the House revealed that Epstein told Maxwell that Trump “spent hours” at his house with one of the disgraced financier’s victims. Another message from Epstein to author Michael Wolff says Trump “knew about the girls,” suggesting that the president was more aware of the convicted sex offender’s history of abuse than previously reported.

Following the release, administration officials have reportedly held private meetings in the White House Situation Room to discuss how to handle the controversy.

Publicly, the president and the White House have tried to downplay the emails, with Trump and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt both calling the latest release a “hoax.” It's clear this is another Democrat + Mainstream Media hoax, fueled by fake outrage, to distract from the President's wins,” Leavitt wrote on X Thursday.