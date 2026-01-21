Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump says he’s likely chosen who will replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell

Trump drops Europe tariffs threat over Greenland after Nato talks at Davos
  • Donald Trump stated he has likely narrowed his choice for the next Federal Reserve chair to one person, following his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
  • Trump repeatedly criticized current Fed chair Jerome Powell over his interest rate policies and a $2.5 billion renovation project at the Reserve's headquarters.
  • Trump's criticism of the renovation project led to a Department of Justice (DOJ) criminal investigation into Powell, which the chair has condemned.
  • The DOJ investigation has complicated the process of replacing Powell, with two Republican senators, Thom Tillis and Lisa Murkowski, placing holds on nominations until the probe concludes.
  • This situation has raised concerns among senators and others about the erosion of the Federal Reserve's independence under the current administration.
