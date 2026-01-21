Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump said in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday that he has likely narrowed down his pick to replace Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, to one person.

But he declined to say who that person was as he spoke to CNBC’s Joe Kernen after his speech to the World Economic Forum, a rambling address where he attacked his domestic and international political foes while finally ruling out military action against a Nato ally in order to acquire the territory of Greenland.

Trump spoke to Kernen on Wednesday afternoon and attacked Powell repeatedly over his refusal to cut interest rates to a greater degree, as well as for supposedly getting spooked when GDP numbers have a sustained rally.

He told Kernen “I’d say we’re down to three but we’re down to two, and I can probably can tell you we’re down to maybe one, in my mind,” said the president.

“[Powell]’s too late, he’s always too late, except when it come to politics for the other side,” Trump complained in the interview. “Right now, if you announce great numbers, the stock market goes down. Because they think ‘Oh, they’re going to raise the [interest] rate. They’re going to kill it.’”

“Which truly stops you from having any great runs, and we want to have a great run,” the president continued.

This is a breaking news report, more to follow...