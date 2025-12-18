Trump trolled by Gavin Newsom over ‘bull****’ presidential plaque
- California Governor Gavin Newsom criticised Donald Trump’s “Presidential Walk of Fame,” calling it “b******t” in his latest public jab.
- Trump added plaques to his presidential portraits, labelling opponents such as Barack Obama and Joe Biden as "divisive political figures" or the "worst President in American History."
- Newsom responded with a parody "Walk of Fame," featuring unflattering images of Trump's team from a Vanity Fair interview, including Karoline Leavitt and Stephen Miller.
- Newsom linked Trump's focus on the plaques to rising costs for ordinary Americans, citing increases in inflation, unemployment, and grocery prices.
- The article notes public dissatisfaction with the economy, with polls indicating concerns over high costs, contrasting with Trump's optimistic assessment of an "A+++++" economy.