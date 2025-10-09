Hostage families celebrate Gaza peace deal in phone call to Trump
- US President Donald Trump has informed families of Israeli hostages that their loved ones will return from Gaza following a historic peace deal.
- A video released by the Hostage and Missing Families Forum shows Trump speaking to relatives by phone on Wednesday night.
- Trump told the families that all the hostages would be back by Monday.
- The families reacted with cheers and expressed their gratitude to Trump for the development.
