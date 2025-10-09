This is the moment Donald Trump tells hostage families their loved ones will return from Gaza in days after a historic peace deal was agreed.

Video released by the Hostage and Missing Families Forum shows relatives of hostages, with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick speaking on the phone with President Trump on Wednesday night (8 October).

The families cheer and can be heard saying: “You did it! Thank you! This is amazing.”

Trump responds: “Thank you very much. You just take care of yourselves. The hostages will come back, they're all coming back on Monday."