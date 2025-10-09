Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump points to wealthy allies for Gaza security support

Trump points to 'rich countries' when asked about Gaza security guarantees
  • Donald Trump stated that "rich countries" that "love people" will be instrumental in enacting Gaza's security guarantees.
  • His comments were made during a White House cabinet meeting on Thursday, 9 October 2025.
  • This followed the US president's announcement that both Israel and Hamas had signed off on the "first phase" of his proposed Gaza peace plan.
  • Trump indicated that these "immensely wealthy countries" would be very much involved in making Gaza "as good as possible".
  • Watch the video in full above.
