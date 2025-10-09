Trump points to 'rich countries' when asked about Gaza security guarantees

Donald Trump has said that “rich countries” that “love people” will be instrumental in enacting Gaza’s security guarantees.

During a cabinet meeting at the White House on Thursday (9 October), a day after the US president announced that both Israel and Hamas have signed off on the “first phase” of his proposed Gaza peace plan, Mr Trump was asked about Gaza’s future and the US’s role in securing it.

“We’re gonna work with very wealthy people that love people. They love Arab people and they love muslims and right now they love everybody.”

He said the “immensely wealthy countries” will be very much involved in making it “as good as possible”.